Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Meta Financial Group, Inc. is the holding company for federally chartered savings bank MetaBank, Member FDIC. Headquartered in Sioux Falls, S.D., MetaBank operates in both the Banking and Payments industries: MetaBank, its retail banking division; Meta Payment Systems, its electronic payments division; AFS/IBEX, its insurance premium finance division; and Refund Advantage, its tax refund-transfer software division. The synergies among the four provide a unique business model for the company. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Meta Financial Group from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Meta Financial Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Meta Financial Group from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Financial Group currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $63.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:CASH opened at $60.02 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 0.92. Meta Financial Group has a 12 month low of $27.93 and a 12 month high of $62.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.37 and its 200 day moving average is $51.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.31). Meta Financial Group had a return on equity of 16.43% and a net margin of 25.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Meta Financial Group will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Meta Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 4.57%.

In other news, EVP Anthony M. Sharett sold 589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.69, for a total value of $30,445.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CASH. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in Meta Financial Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Meta Financial Group by 68.9% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Meta Financial Group by 441.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,980 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Meta Financial Group by 215,700.0% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,158 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Meta Financial Group by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,624 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. 79.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Meta Financial Group

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which provides savings and loan services. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services & Other. The Consumer segment provides meta payment systems (MPS), consumer credit products, warehouse finance and other tax services.

