Metal One Day Trading Volume Reaches $35.83 Million (MTL)

Metal (CURRENCY:MTL) traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 4th. One Metal coin can currently be bought for about $3.47 or 0.00005666 BTC on popular exchanges. Metal has a total market cap of $231.01 million and approximately $35.83 million worth of Metal was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Metal has traded up 12.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Solana (SOL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $244.80 or 0.00399797 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.16 or 0.00050887 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001634 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $143.84 or 0.00234908 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.63 or 0.00012454 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00004625 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000465 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.20 or 0.00096680 BTC.

Metal Coin Profile

Metal (MTL) is a PoPP coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 9th, 2017. Metal’s total supply is 66,588,888 coins. Metal’s official Twitter account is @metalpaysme and its Facebook page is accessible here . Metal’s official website is www.metalpay.com . The Reddit community for Metal is /r/MetalPay

According to CryptoCompare, “Metal Pay is a blockchain-based payment processing platform, which intends to introduce cryptocurrency to the mass-market level by combining participation incentives with a clean, user-friendly interface. Utilizing Proof-of-Processed-Payments to identify users, rewarding them for converting legacy fiat currency into cryptocurrency, acting as a bridge to the cryptocurrency world. Metal's system uses provable payments attached to verified identities to distribute currency. Anyone can participate to earn METAL as a reward for converting fiat to cryptocurrency. The Metal project aims to provide all of the financial services small to medium-sized businesses (SMB) might need. The MTL token is the native currency within the Metal system and it's distributed through a Proof of Processed Payments (PoPP) in which users earn MTL for sending money or making purchases. “

Buying and Selling Metal

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metal should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Metal using one of the exchanges listed above.

