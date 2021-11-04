MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $17.10 Million Holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

MetLife Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,469 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $17,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EL. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 100.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,778,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,900,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895,658 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $425,789,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 101.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,756,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,762,000 after buying an additional 884,410 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,374,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,890,398,000 after buying an additional 681,085 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 117.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,153,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,369,000 after buying an additional 623,469 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Vice Chairman Sara E. Moss sold 3,451 shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.56, for a total value of $1,182,174.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,774,393.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John Demsey sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.53, for a total transaction of $2,128,945.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 234,660 shares of company stock worth $78,690,971 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

EL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $348.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America began coverage on The Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Estée Lauder Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $347.18.

Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $340.38 on Thursday. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52-week low of $225.46 and a 52-week high of $347.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $323.93 and a 200-day moving average of $317.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market cap of $122.98 billion, a PE ratio of 41.26, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.98.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 43.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. This is a positive change from The Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.87%.

The Estée Lauder Companies Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

