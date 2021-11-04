MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $20.51 Million Stock Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,075 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $20,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ZTS. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 1.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,347,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,605,582,000 after purchasing an additional 365,590 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 5.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,542,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,337,506,000 after purchasing an additional 663,137 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 2.8% in the second quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 11,907,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,219,130,000 after purchasing an additional 320,158 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 0.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,154,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,892,467,000 after purchasing an additional 92,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 9.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,312,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,544,817,000 after purchasing an additional 726,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ZTS. Argus raised their price target on Zoetis from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Zoetis from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $208.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James lowered shares of Zoetis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.82.

Shares of NYSE ZTS opened at $211.13 on Thursday. Zoetis Inc. has a 52-week low of $141.41 and a 52-week high of $217.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 3.37. The stock has a market cap of $100.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $203.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $192.77.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.14. Zoetis had a return on equity of 53.87% and a net margin of 25.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.97%.

In other news, Director Willie M. Reed sold 1,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.10, for a total transaction of $300,295.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,235,144.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Roman Trawicki sold 4,497 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.14, for a total transaction of $873,047.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,126 shares of company stock worth $8,638,462 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

