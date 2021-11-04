MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 599 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 2.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,454 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 599 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $25,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,202,933 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,463,385,000 after buying an additional 60,961 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 2.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,744,577 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,363,303,000 after acquiring an additional 109,925 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 0.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,320,956 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,973,724,000 after acquiring an additional 37,532 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 1.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,128,096 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,876,721,000 after purchasing an additional 32,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 8.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,001,744 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,835,559,000 after acquiring an additional 153,931 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.96% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $361.49 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $356.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $322.11. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $227.47 and a 12 month high of $365.52. The company has a market capitalization of $129.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 1.05.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 30.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 397 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,048.12, for a total value of $416,103.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $797,619.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.64, for a total transaction of $2,037,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,071 shares of company stock worth $13,752,332. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

ISRG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. UBS Group boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $323.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Raymond James began coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $383.33 price target on the stock. TheStreet cut Intuitive Surgical from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $317.67 to $363.33 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $335.06.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

