MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 7,951 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 10.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,951 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $12,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its position in Global Payments by 0.5% during the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 11,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in Global Payments by 2.7% during the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Global Payments by 6.7% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 959 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in Global Payments by 2.1% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,983 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connable Office Inc. boosted its position in Global Payments by 0.4% during the second quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 16,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,185,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. 86.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Global Payments news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.44, for a total value of $78,220.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Connie D. Mcdaniel bought 1,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $173.48 per share, with a total value of $199,502.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,423,515.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on GPN. Truist cut their price target on shares of Global Payments from $240.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $243.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Global Payments from $210.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $190.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Global Payments has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.76.

NYSE GPN opened at $134.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.62 billion, a PE ratio of 42.55, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.06. Global Payments Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.61 and a 1 year high of $220.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is $157.96 and its 200 day moving average is $179.58.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.04. Global Payments had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 11.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Global Payments declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, August 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to repurchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.64%.

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

