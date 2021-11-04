Metronome Achieves Market Cap of $70.54 Million (MET)

Metronome (CURRENCY:MET) traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 4th. Metronome has a total market capitalization of $70.54 million and approximately $51,155.00 worth of Metronome was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Metronome has traded up 4.6% against the US dollar. One Metronome coin can now be bought for approximately $5.76 or 0.00009416 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001637 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00001928 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $52.47 or 0.00085797 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.86 or 0.00074994 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $62.00 or 0.00101393 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62,173.40 or 1.01669478 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,461.73 or 0.07296080 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.72 or 0.00022436 BTC.

Metronome Profile

Metronome launched on May 23rd, 2018. Metronome’s total supply is 13,537,103 coins and its circulating supply is 12,250,729 coins. Metronome’s official message board is medium.com/@MetronomeToken . The official website for Metronome is www.metronome.io . The Reddit community for Metronome is /r/metronometoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Metronome’s official Twitter account is @MTNToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Metronome is an Ethereum-based token designed to serve as a completely decentralized digital currency. “

Buying and Selling Metronome

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metronome directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metronome should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Metronome using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

