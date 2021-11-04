Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Acquires 34,615 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 138,460.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,640 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,615 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in FedEx were worth $10,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 125.0% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.61% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

Shares of NYSE FDX opened at $240.65 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $216.34 and a 52 week high of $319.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $240.79 and its 200 day moving average is $274.86. The company has a market cap of $63.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.29.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.92 by ($0.55). FedEx had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 5.88%. The firm had revenue of $22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.87 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 19.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. FedEx’s payout ratio is 16.51%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FDX shares. Argus cut their price objective on shares of FedEx from $330.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of FedEx from $375.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of FedEx from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Berenberg Bank set a $330.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of FedEx from $346.00 to $329.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.13.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

Featured Article: What is a capital gain?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.