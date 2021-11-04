Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Acquires 35,402 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 118,006.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,432 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,402 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $8,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC now owns 227,672 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $55,368,000 after purchasing an additional 5,075 shares in the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 8.9% in the second quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 19,877 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,834,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the second quarter valued at $1,289,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 12.1% in the second quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 7,410 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 7.3% in the second quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 3,853 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $937,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. 84.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Becton, Dickinson and stock opened at $252.25 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12-month low of $226.15 and a 12-month high of $267.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $249.38 and a 200 day moving average of $247.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.70.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 9.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $0.87 dividend. This is an increase from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.55%.

In related news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 266 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.30, for a total transaction of $64,451.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,355.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $69,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $264,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,093 shares of company stock worth $2,330,578. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

BDX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $276.93 to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.00.

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

