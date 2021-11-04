Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Boosts Stock Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 116,962.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 165,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 164,917 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $9,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of USB. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 133,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,405,000 after buying an additional 15,784 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 258.0% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 246,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,659,000 after purchasing an additional 177,967 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $314,000. Equitable Trust Co. increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 19,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 2,398 shares during the period. Finally, Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 108,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,006,000 after purchasing an additional 14,704 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.03.

U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $61.83 on Thursday. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $38.47 and a twelve month high of $63.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.42, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.08.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.76 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 32.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. Equities analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. This is an increase from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 60.13%.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

Further Reading: What is an economic bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.