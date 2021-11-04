Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Buys 73,712 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 103,819.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,783 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,712 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $7,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 96.6% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 293 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 200.8% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 373 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fiserv during the second quarter worth about $41,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Fiserv by 109.1% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 389 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Fiserv during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FISV opened at $101.46 on Thursday. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.39 and a 1 year high of $127.34. The stock has a market cap of $66.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $109.38 and a 200 day moving average of $111.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.02. Fiserv had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. Fiserv’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fiserv news, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.55, for a total value of $1,085,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.71, for a total transaction of $4,708,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,146,700. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FISV shares. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Fiserv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $124.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fiserv presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.33.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

