Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Has $12.26 Million Stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 124,270.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 144,270 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 144,154 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $12,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 700.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 78.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 422 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. 78.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MU stock opened at $72.25 on Thursday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.93 and a 1 year high of $96.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $71.33 and its 200-day moving average is $76.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.09. Micron Technology had a net margin of 21.16% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The business had revenue of $8.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. Micron Technology’s revenue was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Micron Technology news, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.59, for a total value of $568,249.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.39, for a total transaction of $370,759.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,302 shares of company stock worth $2,274,482 over the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MU shares. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 24th. Mizuho cut shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $104.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.31.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

