Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Increases Stock Holdings in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 101,376.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 73,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,991 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $14,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,445,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,647,791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,588,394 shares during the last quarter. Cushing Asset Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Cushing Asset Management LP now owns 40,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,046,000 after acquiring an additional 9,350 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 7,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 16,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,184,000 after acquiring an additional 2,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 69,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,567,000 after acquiring an additional 2,092 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

In other Crown Castle International news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 1,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $178.66 per share, for a total transaction of $198,312.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CCI opened at $182.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $79.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.37, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 12 month low of $146.15 and a 12 month high of $204.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $182.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $188.88.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.05. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 21.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. This is an increase from Crown Castle International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.33. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is 78.47%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CCI shares. Barclays raised their price target on Crown Castle International from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Crown Castle International from $224.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Oppenheimer lowered Crown Castle International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $192.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Crown Castle International in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $162.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.08.

About Crown Castle International

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

