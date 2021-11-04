Mettalex Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $782,035.00 (MTLX)

Mettalex (CURRENCY:MTLX) traded 7.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 4th. One Mettalex coin can currently be bought for $1.91 or 0.00003124 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Mettalex has a total market cap of $2.15 million and $782,035.00 worth of Mettalex was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Mettalex has traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001637 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001938 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.51 or 0.00087511 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 24.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45.71 or 0.00074745 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.22 or 0.00101751 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,147.04 or 0.99992659 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,446.69 or 0.07271589 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.76 or 0.00022495 BTC.

Mettalex Coin Profile

Mettalex’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,123,003 coins. The official website for Mettalex is mettalex.com . Mettalex’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai/mettalex-economics-overview-f80c5c5a93a8 . Mettalex’s official Twitter account is @Mettalex and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Mettalex

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mettalex directly using U.S. dollars.

