MIB Coin Reaches Market Capitalization of $304,991.57 (MIB)

MIB Coin (CURRENCY:MIB) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 4th. During the last week, MIB Coin has traded 2.6% higher against the dollar. One MIB Coin coin can now be bought for $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MIB Coin has a total market capitalization of $304,991.57 and $10.00 worth of MIB Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Arweave (AR) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.33 or 0.00134417 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.64 or 0.00019010 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000019 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000025 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00003435 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000036 BTC.

MIB Coin Profile

MIB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. MIB Coin’s total supply is 433,596,946 coins and its circulating supply is 156,295,018 coins. MIB Coin’s official Twitter account is @mibcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MIB Coin is www.mibcoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “MIB (Mobile Integrated Blockchain) is a blockchain-based platform developed to allow users to mine through smartphones due to the lack of power generation in areas like Central Asia, Africa, South America, and Southeast Asia. The participants of the MIB ecosystem need to download the Mobile Smart Miner App (available on iOS and Android), connect to a wireless network and can start immediately using the Smart Miner to mine MIB coins. MIB also provides a wallet to store the MIB coins. “

Buying and Selling MIB Coin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MIB Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MIB Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MIB Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

