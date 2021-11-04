Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Raises Dividend to $0.23 Per Share

Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 4th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.232 per share by the semiconductor company on Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

Microchip Technology has increased its dividend by 1.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 18 years. Microchip Technology has a payout ratio of 53.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Microchip Technology to earn $4.19 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.75 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.8%.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

NASDAQ MCHP traded up $3.15 on Thursday, reaching $82.92. The stock had a trading volume of 6,496,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,908,768. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $101.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.65. Microchip Technology has a 1-year low of $57.00 and a 1-year high of $83.33. The company has a market cap of $45.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.58.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 32.10% and a net margin of 8.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. Research analysts predict that Microchip Technology will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Microchip Technology from $82.50 to $87.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Mizuho downgraded Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $82.50 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $97.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Microchip Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Microchip Technology from $92.50 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.92.

In other news, Director Wade F. Meyercord sold 692 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.80, for a total value of $105,045.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Wade F. Meyercord sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.83, for a total value of $74,415.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment involves in the designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

See Also: What are gap-up stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.