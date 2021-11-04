Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) in a report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $390.00 price target on the software giant’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Microsoft from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $329.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $349.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Microsoft from $325.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on Microsoft from $325.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Microsoft has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $343.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $334.00 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is $302.21 and its 200-day moving average is $280.04. Microsoft has a 1 year low of $208.16 and a 1 year high of $334.90.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $45.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.80% and a net margin of 38.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.82 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Microsoft will post 9.21 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, September 14th that allows the company to repurchase $60.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software giant to buy up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.11%.

In related news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 75,573 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.28, for a total value of $22,919,779.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,632,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $495,059,108. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.82, for a total value of $2,988,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 275,330 shares of company stock worth $86,334,035 in the last quarter. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Microsoft by 63.8% in the second quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the third quarter valued at about $72,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2,000.0% during the second quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 924 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 24.7% during the second quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the second quarter valued at about $109,000. 69.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

