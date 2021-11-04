Midwest (MDWT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Midwest (NASDAQ:MDWT) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Midwest (NASDAQ:MDWT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $9.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 million. On average, analysts expect Midwest to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.
NASDAQ:MDWT opened at $39.60 on Thursday. Midwest has a 1 year low of $32.16 and a 1 year high of $126.00. The company has a market capitalization of $148.02 million and a PE ratio of -8.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.40.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Midwest stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Midwest Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MDWT) by 33,075.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,327 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,323 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Midwest were worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.00% of the company’s stock.
Midwest Company Profile
Midwest Holding, Inc engages in the provision of insurance services. It offers underwriting and marketing of life insurance and annuity products. The company was founded by Rick D. Meyer and Travis R. Meyer on October 31, 2003 and is headquartered in Lincoln, NE.
Featured Story: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Midwest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Midwest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.