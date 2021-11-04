Millennium Management LLC Acquires 351,806 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 94.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 724,229 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 351,806 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $94,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Allstate in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Allstate in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Allstate by 88.9% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of The Allstate in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of The Allstate by 150.5% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 273 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. 75.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ALL shares. Raymond James cut shares of The Allstate from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of The Allstate in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $118.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Allstate has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.38.

ALL opened at $121.00 on Thursday. The Allstate Co. has a fifty-two week low of $90.07 and a fifty-two week high of $140.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $35.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $129.48 and a 200-day moving average of $131.02.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($1.16). The Allstate had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 8.27%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.94 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 15.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Allstate declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the insurance provider to buy up to 13% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

