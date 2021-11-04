Millennium Management LLC Buys 1,074,834 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 56.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,983,281 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,074,834 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in The Williams Companies were worth $79,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Williams Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of The Williams Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Williams Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,942 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in The Williams Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WMB opened at $28.38 on Thursday. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.26 and a 12 month high of $29.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $34.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 1.42.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. The Williams Companies had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 10.67%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. The Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 149.09%.

The Williams Companies announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, September 8th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the pipeline company to reacquire up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut The Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on The Williams Companies from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research downgraded The Williams Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Raymond James upped their price objective on The Williams Companies from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on The Williams Companies in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.50.

In related news, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 43,975 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $1,231,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico; Northeast G&P; and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment comprises of interstate natural gas pipelines, Transco and Northwest Pipeline, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

