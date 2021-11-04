Millennium Management LLC Purchases 257,816 Shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) by 54.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 730,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 257,816 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.91% of LPL Financial worth $98,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of LPL Financial by 241.6% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. 93.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LPLA shares. JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on LPL Financial from $228.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Truist began coverage on LPL Financial in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. decreased their price objective on LPL Financial from $239.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on LPL Financial from $208.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.54.

NASDAQ:LPLA opened at $173.01 on Thursday. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.13 and a twelve month high of $176.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The company has a market cap of $13.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.58 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $158.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $148.55.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.05. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 39.33% and a net margin of 6.43%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.48%.

In other news, Director Edward Fandrey sold 1,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.78, for a total transaction of $265,423.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

