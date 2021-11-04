Millennium Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN)

Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 874,371 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 229,605 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 3.33% of Magellan Health worth $82,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MGLN. Glazer Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Magellan Health by 1,757.2% in the second quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,499,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,260,000 after buying an additional 1,418,829 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its holdings in shares of Magellan Health by 226.2% in the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 383,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,144,000 after buying an additional 266,057 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Magellan Health in the first quarter worth approximately $21,960,000. CNH Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Magellan Health in the first quarter worth approximately $20,517,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Magellan Health by 264.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 266,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,893,000 after buying an additional 193,786 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

MGLN opened at $94.74 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $94.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.46. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.15 and a beta of 1.11. Magellan Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.04 and a 52 week high of $95.43. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Magellan Health (NASDAQ:MGLN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.84). The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Magellan Health had a return on equity of 1.69% and a net margin of 6.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.86 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Magellan Health, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Magellan Health from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Magellan Health Company Profile

Magellan Health, Inc engages in the business of healthcare management. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare, Pharmacy Management and Corporate. The Healthcare segment includes the Behavioral & Specialty Health reporting unit, which provides carve-out management services for behavioral health, employee assistance plans, and other areas of specialty healthcare.

