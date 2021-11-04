Mitchell P. Rales Sells 343,861 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Stock

Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Chairman Mitchell P. Rales sold 343,861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.94, for a total value of $107,607,861.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

DHR stock traded down $4.86 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $305.99. 3,313,971 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,398,480. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $314.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $286.94. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $211.22 and a 12 month high of $333.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.78, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.70.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.24. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 20.97%. The firm had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 9.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.31%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danaher in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in Danaher during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in Danaher by 146.3% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 101 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Danaher during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Danaher during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on DHR shares. Cowen raised their target price on Danaher from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Danaher from $306.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Barclays raised their price target on Danaher from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Danaher from $332.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Danaher from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $334.36.

About Danaher

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

