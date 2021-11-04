Mizuho Boosts Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) Price Target to $56.00

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) had its target price boosted by Mizuho from $52.00 to $56.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued an overweight rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $52.50.

Get Gaming and Leisure Properties alerts:

Gaming and Leisure Properties stock opened at $49.41 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $11.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.76, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 4.72 and a quick ratio of 1.92. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 1 year low of $38.52 and a 1 year high of $51.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.40.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $298.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.47 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 47.92% and a return on equity of 21.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Gaming and Leisure Properties will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.68%.

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, EVP Brandon John Moore sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $500,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 156,502 shares in the company, valued at $7,828,230.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2.2% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 12,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 53.0% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 3.6% during the second quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 11,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 43.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 6.0% in the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 7,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. 88.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc is engaged in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple net lease arrangements. It operates through the GLP Capital and TRS Properties segments. The GLP Capital segment consists of the leased real property and represents the majority of business.

Recommended Story: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.