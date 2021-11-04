MML Investors Services LLC Acquires 321 Shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,515 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMS. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 1,240.7% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,645,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $161,933,000 after acquiring an additional 2,447,810 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in CMS Energy during the second quarter worth $88,691,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in CMS Energy by 2.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,849,652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,117,997,000 after buying an additional 772,973 shares during the last quarter. OLD Republic International Corp bought a new position in CMS Energy during the second quarter worth $39,879,000. Finally, Pendal Group Limited bought a new position in CMS Energy during the first quarter worth $30,781,000. 90.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

In other news, CAO Glenn P. Barba sold 12,800 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.10, for a total transaction of $807,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jon E. Barfield sold 4,120 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.08, for a total transaction of $264,009.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,190 shares of company stock valued at $1,342,591 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

CMS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CMS Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

CMS opened at $60.15 on Thursday. CMS Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $53.19 and a 1-year high of $67.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The company has a market cap of $17.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $61.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.03.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.54. CMS Energy had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 13.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.17%.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity.

Recommended Story: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS).

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.