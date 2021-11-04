MML Investors Services LLC Buys 466 Shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,765 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 105.7% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Get IAC/InterActiveCorp alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $180.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $250.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $201.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $280.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $200.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IAC/InterActiveCorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.00.

NASDAQ IAC opened at $153.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.81. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 12 month low of $85.77 and a 12 month high of $179.12.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $2.34. The company had revenue of $829.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $831.88 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.13) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IAC/InterActiveCorp Profile

IAC/InterActiveCorp. engages in the provision of media and Internet services. It operates through the following business segments: Match Group, ANGI Homeservices, Vimeo, Dotdash, Applications and Emerging & Other. The Match Group segment provides dating products, operating a portfolio of several brands, including Match, Tinder, PlentyOfFish, and OkCupid.

See Also: volatile stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC).

Receive News & Ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.