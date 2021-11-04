MML Investors Services LLC Has $390,000 Position in Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA)

MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA) by 63.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,475 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,400 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC owned 0.13% of Verrica Pharmaceuticals worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Parian Global Management LP bought a new position in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $599,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,054,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 3,814 shares during the period. 36.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VRCA stock opened at $12.88 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $354.39 million, a P/E ratio of -9.13 and a beta of 2.06. Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.07 and a 52 week high of $18.42. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.91.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.02). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on VRCA shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Verrica Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.17.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical products for the treatment of skin diseases. Its lead product candidate VP-102, is a proprietary topical therapy used in common skin indications including molluscum contagiosum and verruca vulgaris. The company was founded by Matthew Davidson on July 3, 2013 and is headquartered in West Chester, PA.

