MML Investors Services LLC Purchases 81 Shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,639 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LFUS. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Littelfuse during the second quarter valued at $5,359,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in Littelfuse by 8.7% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 84,711 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,584,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Littelfuse in the second quarter worth about $728,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 23.2% in the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 7,710 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,964,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 12.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,399 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. 92.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LFUS opened at $314.37 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $281.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $266.99. Littelfuse, Inc. has a one year low of $202.36 and a one year high of $317.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 3.41. The stock has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.20.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $3.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.80. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 15.09%. The company had revenue of $539.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $518.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 12.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Littelfuse’s payout ratio is currently 33.13%.

In other Littelfuse news, SVP Alexander Conrad sold 5,600 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.12, for a total transaction of $1,507,072.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Heinzmann sold 9,867 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.00, for a total value of $2,900,898.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,946 shares of company stock valued at $8,604,047 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

LFUS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 price target on shares of Littelfuse in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $283.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.

Littelfuse, Inc engages in the manufacture of technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Automotive, and Industrial. The Electronics segment includes the broadest and deepest portfolio of overvoltage and overcurrent solutions.

