MML Investors Services LLC Raises Stake in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL)

MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL) by 24.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,720 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,046 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 590.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 3,602 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 550,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,094,000 after acquiring an additional 150,009 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $391,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 2,846 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $167,000.

Shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF stock opened at $26.02 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.54. Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF has a 52-week low of $24.33 and a 52-week high of $26.09.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 14th were given a dividend of $0.146 per share. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 13th.

