MML Investors Services LLC Sells 319 Shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

MML Investors Services LLC lessened its position in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) by 7.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,772 shares of the company’s stock after selling 319 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Floor & Decor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Floor & Decor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Floor & Decor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Floor & Decor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Floor & Decor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $103,000. 95.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FND opened at $140.60 on Thursday. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.39 and a 1 year high of $143.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50-day moving average is $126.49 and its 200-day moving average is $114.68. The company has a market capitalization of $14.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.86.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $860.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $850.09 million. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 24.89% and a net margin of 9.33%. Analysts anticipate that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

In other Floor & Decor news, EVP David Victor Christopherson sold 2,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.99, for a total transaction of $255,233.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,820 shares in the company, valued at $5,452,121.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director George Vincent West sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.09, for a total transaction of $14,890,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 299,916 shares of company stock valued at $37,267,526 in the last quarter. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on FND shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Floor & Decor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $133.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.33.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

