MML Investors Services LLC Sells 5,960 Shares of Global X E-commerce ETF (NASDAQ:EBIZ)

Posted by on Nov 4th, 2021

MML Investors Services LLC decreased its position in Global X E-commerce ETF (NASDAQ:EBIZ) by 33.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,914 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,960 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Global X E-commerce ETF were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBIZ. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Global X E-commerce ETF by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,852,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,072,000 after purchasing an additional 210,000 shares during the period. Stelac Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Global X E-commerce ETF by 399.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 12,435 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in Global X E-commerce ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $386,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Global X E-commerce ETF by 99.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 16,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 8,425 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in Global X E-commerce ETF by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 14,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 4,368 shares during the period.

Shares of Global X E-commerce ETF stock opened at $31.58 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.54. Global X E-commerce ETF has a one year low of $27.36 and a one year high of $37.98.

Further Reading: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBIZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X E-commerce ETF (NASDAQ:EBIZ).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Global X E-commerce ETF (NASDAQ:EBIZ)

Receive News & Ratings for Global X E-commerce ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X E-commerce ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.