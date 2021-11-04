MML Investors Services LLC Sells 5,960 Shares of Global X E-commerce ETF (NASDAQ:EBIZ)

MML Investors Services LLC decreased its position in Global X E-commerce ETF (NASDAQ:EBIZ) by 33.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,914 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,960 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Global X E-commerce ETF were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBIZ. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Global X E-commerce ETF by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,852,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,072,000 after purchasing an additional 210,000 shares during the period. Stelac Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Global X E-commerce ETF by 399.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 12,435 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in Global X E-commerce ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $386,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Global X E-commerce ETF by 99.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 16,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 8,425 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in Global X E-commerce ETF by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 14,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 4,368 shares during the period.

Get Global X E-commerce ETF alerts:

Shares of Global X E-commerce ETF stock opened at $31.58 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.54. Global X E-commerce ETF has a one year low of $27.36 and a one year high of $37.98.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBIZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X E-commerce ETF (NASDAQ:EBIZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X E-commerce ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X E-commerce ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.