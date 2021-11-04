Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) Short Interest Update

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,580,000 shares, a decline of 21.3% from the September 30th total of 3,280,000 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,340,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 900.0% during the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 3,480 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Holistic Financial Partners acquired a new position in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,000. 21.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock alerts:

MBT traded up $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $9.16. 32,515 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,842,444. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock has a 52 week low of $8.08 and a 52 week high of $10.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion, a PE ratio of 8.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.10.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 19th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock had a return on equity of 213.52% and a net margin of 12.70%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th were issued a dividend of $0.237 per share. This is an increase from Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock’s previous dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 8th. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock’s payout ratio is presently 105.26%.

About Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock

Mobile TeleSystems PJSC engages in the provision of mobile, fixed-line and digital services. It offers wireless Internet access and fixed voice, broadband, and pay-TV. The firm operates through the following segments: Russia Convergent, Moscow Fixed Line, Ukraine, MTS Bank and Other. The Russia Convergent segment represents the results of mobile and fixed line operations, which encompasses services rendered to customers across regions of Russia, including voice and data services, transmission, broadband, pay-TV and various value-added services and retail operations.

Featured Article: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.