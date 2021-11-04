MobileCoin 1-Day Volume Tops $9.44 Million (MOB)

MobileCoin (CURRENCY:MOB) traded up 47.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 4th. One MobileCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $14.11 or 0.00022805 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, MobileCoin has traded up 44.9% against the U.S. dollar. MobileCoin has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion and $9.44 million worth of MobileCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About MobileCoin

MobileCoin (CRYPTO:MOB) is a Merkle coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. MobileCoin’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 74,218,324 coins. MobileCoin’s official Twitter account is @mobilecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. MobileCoin’s official website is mobilecoin.foundation.

According to CryptoCompare, “The MobileCoin Protocol is a set of rules that define a decentralized cryptocurrency. Anyone is free to review the open soure code that implements the protocol, to verify that it is correct or to propose improvements. The MobileCoin Foundation will oversee development of the MobileCoin software in GitHub. “

Buying and Selling MobileCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MobileCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MobileCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MobileCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

