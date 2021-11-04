Molecular Partners (NASDAQ:MOLN) Shares Gap Up to $18.61

Molecular Partners AG (NASDAQ:MOLN) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $18.61, but opened at $19.29. Molecular Partners shares last traded at $19.29, with a volume of 1 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Molecular Partners in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Molecular Partners in a report on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $19.52 target price on shares of Molecular Partners and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Cowen initiated coverage on Molecular Partners in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Molecular Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Molecular Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.88.

Get Molecular Partners alerts:

The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.68.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MOLN. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Molecular Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,123,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Molecular Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $303,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Molecular Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,800,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Molecular Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Molecular Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,586,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.06% of the company’s stock.

Molecular Partners Company Profile (NASDAQ:MOLN)

Molecular Partners AG operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is developing Abicipar, a DARPin therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, as well as for diabetic macular edema; and MP0250 that binds and inhibit vascular endothelial growth factor and hepatocyte growth factor pathways, which restores clinical sensitivity to various standard-of-care therapies in multiple myeloma.

Featured Story: What is systematic risk?



Receive News & Ratings for Molecular Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molecular Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.