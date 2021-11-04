Morgan Sindall Group (LON:MGNS) Given Buy Rating at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of Morgan Sindall Group (LON:MGNS) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 2,700 ($35.28) price target on the stock.

MGNS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,700 ($35.28) price objective on shares of Morgan Sindall Group in a research note on Wednesday. Liberum Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Morgan Sindall Group from GBX 2,600 ($33.97) to GBX 2,250 ($29.40) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of Morgan Sindall Group stock opened at GBX 2,275 ($29.72) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.05 billion and a PE ratio of 14.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,460.14 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2,299.61. Morgan Sindall Group has a 1 year low of GBX 1,212 ($15.83) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,730 ($35.67).

In related news, insider Steve Crummett sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,324 ($30.36), for a total transaction of £581,000 ($759,080.22).

Morgan Sindall Group plc operates as a construction and regeneration company in the United Kingdom. It operates through Construction & Infrastructure, Fit Out, Property Services, Partnership Housing, and Urban Regeneration divisions. The Construction & Infrastructure division provides infrastructure services to highways, rail, aviation, energy, water, and nuclear markets; and construction services in education, healthcare, commercial, defense, industrial, leisure, and retail markets.

