Morgan Stanley Grows Stock Holdings in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA)

Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) by 17.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,074,642 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,217,831 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Plains All American Pipeline were worth $91,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline during the second quarter worth about $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 218.8% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,376 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 2,317 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Green Harvest Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. 44.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Plains All American Pipeline alerts:

NYSE:PAA opened at $10.54 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a PE ratio of 65.88 and a beta of 2.17. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a 1-year low of $6.48 and a 1-year high of $12.38.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.01). Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 13.77%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.45%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PAA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Seaport Research Partners downgraded shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Plains All American Pipeline from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.90.

Plains All American Pipeline Company Profile

Plains All American Pipeline LP engages in the provision of logistics services and owns midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes transporting crude oil and refined products on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.

See Also: Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA).

Receive News & Ratings for Plains All American Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains All American Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.