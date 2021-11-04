Morgan Stanley Raises Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) Price Target to $90.00

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $79.00 to $90.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 16.31% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on APO. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $78.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Apollo Global Management presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.00.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

Shares of NYSE:APO traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $77.38. 2,229 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,231,745. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company has a market cap of $18.23 billion, a PE ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $65.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.81. Apollo Global Management has a twelve month low of $39.19 and a twelve month high of $81.07.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.61. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 33.52% and a return on equity of 18.79%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Apollo Global Management will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.80, for a total transaction of $1,470,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joshua Harris sold 307,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.19, for a total transaction of $22,496,337.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,980,679 shares of company stock valued at $124,296,436 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,252,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,197,531,000 after buying an additional 380,654 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,240,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $885,745,000 after purchasing an additional 3,704,450 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 100.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,072,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $439,885,000 after purchasing an additional 3,539,101 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,794,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $360,435,000 after purchasing an additional 244,179 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 438.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,150,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $320,350,000 after purchasing an additional 4,193,011 shares during the period. 79.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc engages in the provision of alternative investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Credit, Private Equity, and Real Assets. The Credit segment focuses on the investment in non-control corporate and structured debt instruments including performing, stressed, and distressed instruments across the capital structure.

Read More: Fundamental Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.