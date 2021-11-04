Morgan Stanley Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY)

Morgan Stanley reiterated their overweight rating on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

ESLOY has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co raised shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $100.16.

Shares of ESLOY opened at $109.97 on Monday. EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme has a one year low of $62.66 and a one year high of $109.97. The company has a market cap of $97.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.81 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.90.

EssilorLuxottica SA engages in the design, manufacture, and sales of ophthalmic lenses and instruments. It operates through the following business segments: Lenses & Optical Instruments, Equipment, and Sunglasses and Readers. The Lenses & Optical Instruments business segment engages in the production, finishing, distribution and trading of lens and instruments.

