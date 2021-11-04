Morgan Stanley Reduces Holdings in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI)

Morgan Stanley lessened its position in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI) by 6.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,258,664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82,189 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.07% of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF worth $86,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC now owns 8,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Bickling Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bickling Financial Services Inc. now owns 151,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,389,000 after purchasing an additional 7,253 shares in the last quarter. SSI Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. SSI Investment Management LLC now owns 36,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,511,000 after purchasing an additional 6,947 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 94.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $232,000.

Get First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF alerts:

Shares of FPXI opened at $66.72 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.89. First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF has a 52-week low of $58.64 and a 52-week high of $79.31.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. This is a boost from First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01.

Featured Story: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FPXI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.