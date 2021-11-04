MTY Food Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTYFF) Receives $72.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

MTY Food Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTYFF) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $72.00.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. CIBC increased their target price on MTY Food Group from C$74.00 to C$84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Scotiabank restated a “hold” rating and issued a C$71.00 price target (up previously from C$65.00) on shares of MTY Food Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Raymond James upped their price target on MTY Food Group from C$64.00 to C$73.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. TD Securities upped their price target on MTY Food Group from C$65.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Veritas Investment Research downgraded MTY Food Group to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MTYFF traded down $0.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.99. The stock had a trading volume of 521 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,122. MTY Food Group has a 12 month low of $31.79 and a 12 month high of $56.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.24 and its 200 day moving average is $50.11.

MTY Food Group, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of causal dining restaurants. It operates through the Canada and USA and International segments. The firm’s brands includes Au Vieux Duluth Express, Chick ‘n’ Chick, Cultures, Franx Supreme, Koryo Korea, Koya Japan, Burger, Panini, TacoTime, Tandori Cuisine Indian, TiKi-MiNG, Tutti Frutti, Vie&nam, Villa Madina Mediterranean Cuisine, Country Style, Croissant Plus, Jugo Juice, KiMoCHi, Sub, Buns Master, La Crémière, Sukiyaki, Sushi shop, TCBY Canada, Thai Express, and Valentine.

