Nano Price Reaches $5.77 (NANO)

Nano (CURRENCY:NANO) traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 4th. One Nano coin can now be bought for $5.77 or 0.00009382 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Nano has traded 11.6% higher against the US dollar. Nano has a total market cap of $768.34 million and approximately $37.79 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $61,462.88 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,535.66 or 0.07379504 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000428 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $202.81 or 0.00329973 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $597.52 or 0.00972160 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.77 or 0.00087478 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $260.77 or 0.00424267 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $172.15 or 0.00280089 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00005361 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $85.17 or 0.00138566 BTC.

Nano Profile

NANO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It launched on February 29th, 2016. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The official website for Nano is nano.org/en . The official message board for Nano is forum.nano.org . Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Nano is /r/nanocurrency/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Jan 31, 2018: Nano Rebrand Announcement Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees. “

Buying and Selling Nano

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nano using one of the exchanges listed above.

