Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Shares Purchased by Manchester Capital Management LLC

Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 3.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 8,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its position in shares of Nasdaq by 112.0% during the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 7,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,298,000 after acquiring an additional 3,902 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Nasdaq by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 37,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,540,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the 2nd quarter worth about $457,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the 2nd quarter worth about $17,177,000. Institutional investors own 71.30% of the company’s stock.

NDAQ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Nasdaq from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Nasdaq from $241.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Nasdaq from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Nasdaq from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $193.04.

Nasdaq stock opened at $209.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 1-year low of $122.23 and a 1-year high of $213.47. The company has a market cap of $35.03 billion, a PE ratio of 30.54 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $198.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $182.88.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 18.83% and a net margin of 19.56%. The firm had revenue of $838.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $833.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is 34.95%.

In related news, EVP Ann M. Dennison sold 1,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.76, for a total value of $351,129.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.81, for a total value of $205,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,025 shares of company stock worth $2,153,016. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public & private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes its equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, FICC and trade management services businesses.

