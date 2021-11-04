National Bank Financial Raises iA Financial (OTCMKTS:IAFNF) Price Target to C$87.00

iA Financial (OTCMKTS:IAFNF) had its price target hoisted by National Bank Financial from C$86.00 to C$87.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on IAFNF. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$51.39 price target (down previously from C$81.00) on shares of iA Financial in a research report on Monday, July 26th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of iA Financial from C$85.00 to C$88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of iA Financial from C$80.00 to C$86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of iA Financial from C$90.00 to C$91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of iA Financial from C$78.00 to C$81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.93.

iA Financial stock traded up $1.81 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $61.49. 600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,216. iA Financial has a 1-year low of $42.00 and a 1-year high of $61.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.55.

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Auto and Home Insurance segments.

