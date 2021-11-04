National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Short Interest Update

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400,000 shares, a drop of 20.0% from the September 30th total of 1,750,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 575,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NSA. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 147.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 991,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,576,000 after purchasing an additional 590,610 shares during the last quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,574,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 39.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,819,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,976,000 after purchasing an additional 510,910 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 2,173.4% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 527,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,827,000 after purchasing an additional 503,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 310.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 574,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,072,000 after purchasing an additional 434,889 shares during the last quarter. 70.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NSA shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.18.

NYSE:NSA traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $63.21. 7,715 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 482,523. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.46. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 52 week low of $32.79 and a 52 week high of $64.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.45.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.11). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 18.59%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.41 dividend. This is an increase from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.91%.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Company Profile

National Storage Affiliates Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on the ownership, operation, and acquisition of self-storage properties located within the metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The company was founded by Arlen D. Nordhagen in April 2013 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

