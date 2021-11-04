Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Sells 1,812 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV trimmed its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 23.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,845 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,812 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 444,104 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $131,296,000 after purchasing an additional 66,256 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Accenture during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,797,000. BSW Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 7.1% in the second quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 3,302 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the second quarter worth approximately $64,121,216,000. Finally, Bragg Financial Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 0.5% in the second quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 41,898 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $12,351,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. 73.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Accenture alerts:

Shares of ACN stock opened at $362.10 on Thursday. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $224.40 and a 52-week high of $363.24. The company has a market capitalization of $228.90 billion, a PE ratio of 39.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $339.39 and its 200 day moving average is $313.82.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.50% and a net margin of 11.69%. The company had revenue of $13.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accenture declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. This is a boost from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 13th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.09%.

In other news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 1,797 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.47, for a total transaction of $640,576.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 2,131 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.08, for a total transaction of $758,806.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,219 shares of company stock worth $9,512,564 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ACN. Citigroup upped their target price on Accenture from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Barclays upped their target price on Accenture from $335.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Accenture from $308.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Accenture from $324.00 to $379.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Accenture from $316.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $353.32.

About Accenture

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

See Also: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.