NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) Earns “Neutral” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their neutral rating on shares of NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Investec upgraded shares of NatWest Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Friday, September 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of NatWest Group from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $5.79.

NWG opened at $6.20 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $35.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.38. NatWest Group has a 1-year low of $3.20 and a 1-year high of $6.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. NatWest Group had a net margin of 20.08% and a return on equity of 5.72%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NWG. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in NatWest Group by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 33,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 1,714 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of NatWest Group by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 1,753 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NatWest Group by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 29,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 1,606 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC boosted its stake in NatWest Group by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 31,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 3,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in NatWest Group by 82.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 98,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 44,229 shares in the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NatWest Group Company Profile

NatWest Group Plc engages in the provision of international banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Business Banking, Commercial and Private Banking, RBS International (RBSI), NatWest Markets, and Central Items and Other. The Personal and Business Banking segment consists of the United Kingdom Personal, Business Banking, and Ulster Bank RoI sub-segments.

