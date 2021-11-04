Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Wedbush

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by research analysts at Wedbush in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Wedbush also issued estimates for Navient’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.05 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Navient from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Citigroup cut Navient from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Stephens upped their target price on Navient from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Navient in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Navient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.83.

NAVI opened at $19.45 on Tuesday. Navient has a one year low of $8.61 and a one year high of $23.80. The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.66, a quick ratio of 27.93 and a current ratio of 27.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.76.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.07. Navient had a return on equity of 29.54% and a net margin of 25.74%. The business had revenue of $299.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $269.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Navient will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Navient by 441.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,262 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Navient by 54.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,640 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Navient by 926.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,900 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 3,520 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Navient by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,665 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the period. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Navient by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,124 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 956 shares during the period. 91.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Navient

Navient Corp. engages in the provision of asset management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare and government clients at the federal, state and local levels. It operates through the following segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing and Other. The Federal Education Loans segment owns FFELP Loans and performs servicing and asset recovery services on FFELP Loan portfolio.

