Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) Trading Down 5.9%

Shares of Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM) traded down 5.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $29.02 and last traded at $29.02. 1,211 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 469,812 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.85.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Navios Maritime Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $589.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 2.42.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. Navios Maritime Partners’s payout ratio is presently 22.47%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Navios Maritime Partners by 386.9% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Navios Maritime Partners by 4,449.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,320 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,269 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Navios Maritime Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $148,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Navios Maritime Partners during the 1st quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Navios Maritime Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $253,000. 44.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Navios Maritime Partners LP operates as a shipping and logistics company, which engages in owning and operating dry cargo and container vessels. It focuses on transport and transshipment of dry bulk commodities including iron ore, coal, and grain. The company was founded on August 7, 2007 and is headquartered in Monte Carlo, Monaco.

