NCC Group plc (LON:NCC) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of NCC Group plc (LON:NCC) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 348.20 ($4.55).

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NCC shares. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 335 ($4.38) price objective on shares of NCC Group in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 340 ($4.44) price objective on shares of NCC Group in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 363 ($4.74) price objective on shares of NCC Group in a report on Thursday. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NCC Group in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 363 ($4.74) price target on shares of NCC Group in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of LON NCC opened at GBX 244 ($3.19) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £755.11 million and a PE ratio of 70.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.39, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 290.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 292.24. NCC Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 187.40 ($2.45) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 348 ($4.55).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be paid a GBX 3.15 ($0.04) dividend. This is a positive change from NCC Group’s previous dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. NCC Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.33%.

In other news, insider Tim Kowalski sold 33,129 shares of NCC Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 263 ($3.44), for a total value of £87,129.27 ($113,834.95).

NCC Group plc provides cyber security and risk mitigation services in the United Kingdom, North America, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Assurance and Software Resilience. The company provides cyber security services, such as penetration testing and security assessments, managed detection and response, vulnerability scanning, compliance and accreditations, risk management, products and cloud services, technology solutions, threat intelligence, specialist practices, and training.

