NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) Shares Sold by Light Street Capital Management LLC

Light Street Capital Management LLC cut its stake in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) by 68.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 431,579 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 953,987 shares during the quarter. Light Street Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.33% of NCR worth $19,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NCR. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NCR in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in NCR in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NCR by 165.7% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 908 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in NCR by 22.9% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,655 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in NCR by 496.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,782 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 3,148 shares in the last quarter. 89.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NCR. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on NCR from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of NCR from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NCR in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.43.

Shares of NCR stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $43.51. 2,699 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,196,890. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.48 and a beta of 1.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.02. NCR Co. has a one year low of $19.75 and a one year high of $50.00.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. NCR had a positive return on equity of 30.41% and a negative net margin of 2.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that NCR Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Martin Mucci bought 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $40.68 per share, with a total value of $48,816.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Adrian Button sold 23,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total transaction of $938,046.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

NCR Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of consumer transaction solutions. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology. The Banking segment offers solutions for the financial services industries. The Retail segment focuses on the customers for the retail industries.

